Stay Immunity Strong in 2022

The author of “IMMUNITY STRONG: Boost Your Natural Healing Power and Live”, Robert G. Lahita M.D. Ph.D, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated heath and wellness show Bloom with proven ways to boost your immunity.



“A vaccine is medicine that trains your body to fight foreign invasions and, in many cases, provides acquired immunity to the invader,” Dr. Bob explains. “All vaccines begin with an exposure to a virus or pathogen to trigger a strong cellular immune response that involves your MHC class I natural killer T cells. They learn to respond to that viral infection and eliminate it. Vaccines have been with us for more than 200 years and no advance in public health short of sanitation has been more important. Both control infections, the leading causes of death in the world.” said Dr. Lahita.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.