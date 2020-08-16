Statewide search in Michigan for 37-year-old man wanted for 4 homicides, police say

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) -- A 24-year-old South Carolina man was arrested early Sunday morning for traveling to Lutz and attempting to carry out a hostage scenario he had been planning for more than eight months, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Phillip A. Thomas II had been stalking a Lutz resident for the past few years on social media. Thomas reportedly admitted he traveled to Florida overnight with plans to take the resident hostage.