State re-bidding SunPass contract in 3 years, FDOT says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Transportation will rebid its SunPass contract in three years when its existing contract with Conduent expires, FDOT spokeswoman Ann Howard confirmed in an email Wednesday.

That means Conduent may be out of a contract. If that happens, they could lose out on millions of dollars.

The announcement from FDOT comes months after issues with the tolling company.

Conduent won a $600 million contract years ago, records show, despite concerns over the New Jersey company’s troubled history. Then, last year, millions of toll transactions got delayed as a result of a billing upgrade in June 2018.

When those transactions started to show up, some customers had to deal with bank overdraft fees as a result.

“I have the SunPass. It’s very convenient. I come in, it tags. When I go out, it tags as well. No stops from me whatsoever,” said driver Salman Muddassir.

8 On Your Side reported Tuesday on how people are frustrated with SunPass at Tampa International Airport.

As people enter the airport’s parking garages, they can use the SunPass feature to park and pay. However, there have been a variety of problems at the garages.

“We’ve been very very focused on customer service. We had a problem with SunPass, we went directly to them. We were able to resolve many of the issues and right now we’re operating in a pretty good way,” said airport CEO Joe Lopano.