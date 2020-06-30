State takes over COVID19 testing at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA (WFLA) — The State of Florida has taken over Hillsborough County’s coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium.

The testing location will now be open from 8:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Hillsborough County says the state help will allow them to process up to 1000 people through the test location each day.

“It’s very busy as you can see. People got the word that the state is here with more resources and more appointments are out there and can be processed,” said Paul Lavandeira with Hillsborough County.

For many, the long line lasted up to an hour and a half before the testing took place.For Mark West, the wait was worth it.

“I’m here because I received a phone call this morning from my boss that a co-worker tested positive for COVID19,” West said. “As a matter of fact, he’s sick and some family members are sick. I was told that I would not be able to come back to work for 14 days, I have to self quarantine.”

West added that he currently feels fine, but still has concerns.

“Concerns are, I do have it and I may have spread it to my family.”

The outdoor testing location does have some problems. It has to be shut down if there is lightning in the area.

“We’ve had a few lighting delays throughout our time on this site and other sites, so that’s just, we live in Florida, that’s part of life,” Lavandeira said.

Hillsborough County is considering another indoor testing location to help, but none has been confirmed.

Anyone wanting a test for the cornoavirus must first get an appointment to be tested.

Hillsborough County has set up a dedicated hotline for people to call to make appointments: 888-513-6321.

