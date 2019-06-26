State offers dentist another deal in death of patient she sedated

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A trip to the dentist ended his life. Tommy Myers parents believe the Florida Department of Health is more interested in playing “Let’s Make A Deal” with the dentist responsible than revoking her license.

Tommy stopped breathing during a September 2014 dental visit to Grand Dentistry in New Port Richey.

A D.O.H. investigator found Dr. Veronica Thompson made several mistakes including giving Tommy 4 times the maximum dose recommended for a healthy adult.

The state has offered Dr. Thompson multiple settlement agreements.

If approved by the Board of Dentistry, the latest offer would include Dr. Thompson’s license being suspended for a year plus she would pay $36,000 in fines and fees.

“Is that all my son’s life is worth, one-year suspension?” Tommy’s mother Maureen asked. “Shame on them.”

The Board of Dentistry rejected previous settlement agreements, choosing instead to revoke Dr. Thompson’s license.

In August it will review the agreement and vote to accept or reject it. Tommy’s parents want justice.

They worry the D.O.H. has dragged this out so long, the board may approve this settlement just to get this all off its docket.

