Starbucks worker spit in officers’ drinks, bragged about it, police say

(CNN) – Police in New Jersey have arrested a former Starbucks employee for allegedly tampering with law enforcement officer’s drinks.
Police said they received evidence of the worker, 21-year-old Kevin Trejo, spitting in the officer’s drinks while working at the Starbucks in Park Ridge.
Police told NJ.com that Trejo was “arrogant enough to be bragging about it.”
He was charged with subjecting a law enforcement to contact with bodily fluid, knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee meant for an officer and creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition.
The incident appears to be isolated, police said.
A Starbucks representative called his behavior “reprehensible” and said it was not a reflection of how they treat customers.
It’s unclear if Trejo has legal representation.
