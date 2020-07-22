Starbucks worker spit in officers’ drinks, bragged about it, police say

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Park Ridge NJ Police)

(CNN) – Police in New Jersey have arrested a former Starbucks employee for allegedly tampering with law enforcement officer’s drinks.

Police said they received evidence of the worker, 21-year-old Kevin Trejo, spitting in the officer’s drinks while working at the Starbucks in Park Ridge.

Police told NJ.com that Trejo was “arrogant enough to be bragging about it.”

He was charged with subjecting a law enforcement to contact with bodily fluid, knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee meant for an officer and creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition.

The incident appears to be isolated, police said.

A Starbucks representative called his behavior “reprehensible” and said it was not a reflection of how they treat customers.

It’s unclear if Trejo has legal representation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss