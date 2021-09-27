Starbucks celebrating 50th anniversary, National Coffee Day, by giving away free coffee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Starbucks is turning 50 years young this year, and to celebrate the big occasion, the coffee chain is giving away free coffee to all its customers on National Coffee Day.

According to a press release, customers who bring a clean reusable cup into participating Starbucks locations will get a free cup of Pike Place® Roast brewed coffee on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The cup must be no larger than 20 oz, reusable and clean. Guests can get an iced or hot brewed coffee. The offer is not valid on cold brew or Nitro. There will be no refills or modifiers.

The offer is available in participating cafes during regular business hours, but it can’t be redeemed in the drive-thru or through the Starbucks app.

Starbucks opened its first store in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market in 1971. Today it’s the largest coffee chain with nearly 33,000 locations worldwide.