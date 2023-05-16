ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Tuesday, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on 22nd Avenue South at 45th St. South, according to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators said 57-year-old Jonathan Hughes was heading west on a Honda motorcycle when an eastbound Jeep Cherokee turned into his path. The motorcycle collided with the SUV, killing Hughes. The Jeep left the scene of the crash, police said.

Police said they located the Jeep involved in the crash on Monday night. The driver, identified as Jakil Powell, 20, turned himself in to police around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department said.

Powell was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. The investigation is ongoing.