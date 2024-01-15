ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Communities across the area come together Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The City of St. Petersburg will hold the annual MLK Dream Big Parade.

Thousands line the parade route yearly to enjoy the bands, beads and floats.

“I’ve never actually been in the parade, but I’ve always been part of the parade. From where I’m standing you can see different cultures of people standing next to each other enjoying something together,” event organizer Jeffrey Copeland said.

The parade is a decades-old event commemorating the work of the civil rights icon, one of the longest-running in the country. The route runs along 1st Avenue South from Pioneer Park to Tropicana Field in downtown St. Petersburg.

“We should do this 365 days a year. I think community involvement is the key to our success as human beings. This one day should start off every day. As I always say New Year’s Day, it’s 365 days from the day you wake up,” Copeland said.

Copeland said there are 150 organizations taking part in the 2024 parade, including more marching bands.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. A “Family Fun Day” will be held at Tropicana Field after the parade.