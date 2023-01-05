ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Pete City Council will meet to discuss if they will accept additional money to go towards their rental assistance program.

The U.S. Department of Treasury released over $2 million to fund the program, which would be a big relief for residents who are struggling to pay rent in the city. According to rentcafe.com, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment (872 sq. feet) in St. Pete is $1975.

Surging rental prices have been an ongoing issue for the city. In August, St. Pete Tenants Union staged an overnight protest outside of city hall urging city leaders to declare a housing state of emergency in order to put a rent control referendum on the ballot in November. However, that effort failed.

If you would like to find ways to apply for rental assistance in St. Petersburg, you can click here.