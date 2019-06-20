St. Pete woman told to remove Gay Pride flag

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St.Petersburg woman has been told to remove her gay pride flag after someone at her condo complained.

Robin Chipman tells News Channel 8 that the North Village in the Waterside at Coquina Key Condominium is telling her to remove the flag or face a fine.

Chipman argues that she is just trying to celebrate pride month.

“I have friends and neighbors that are in the community. And I want to show my support. And it’s only the biggest celebration in the state of Florida and most of the country. Bigger than New York and its probably comparable to San Francisco. So, no it’s not a small deal,” Chipman said.

Chipman has been told she has until Sunday to remove the flag. News Channel 8 has reached out to the condo management company but has not heard back.

