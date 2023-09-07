ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete city leaders are deciding how much more to charge residents on their utility bills.

They said the average customer will see an increase.

A typical family could start paying an average of $20 more a month if the utility bill rate adjustments are adopted.

A family that uses 3,500 gallons of water and wastewater would see almost a $10 increase in their sanitation, potable water, and wastewater charges.

They would also spend an additional $10 on stormwater.

The city said they need the money to support St. Pete’s aging infrastructure, maintain reliable water sources, and keep up with utility maintenance.

City leaders will give a more in-depth presentation on the proposed rate increase this afternoon. They are holding a public hearing at 5 p.m. at the municipal building located at 175 5th Street North.

If the numbers are agreeable, city customers will start forking over the additional costs in October.

The city suggests making efforts to conserve water to lower your utility bill. If these rate adjustments are too much for you or your family to afford, there is a payment plan option. Call the St. Pete’s Utility Customer Service Center at 727-893-7341.