St. Pete seniors recover $25k after roofing complaint

8 On Your Side gets $25,000 refund for seniors

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — 8 On Your Side Investigates got results for nearly 50 seniors out thousands of dollars in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“It’s not right what he did to us,” said Claudia Hunter.

“I think we’re all upset about it,” agreed Robert Tortorici.

The condominium residents paid $25,000 dollars for a new roof thinking it would last for years.

“At first I thought, ‘Well, it’s just one fell off,'” said Judy Hay.

Soon, numerous shingles on the new roof started to lift, tear and fall, residents said.

“People were picking them up,” said Mitzie McAvoy. “After Irma, we had a significant number of shingles fall off.”

McAvoy is the HOA President for Boca Ciega Point East One Condominium. She tells 8 On Your Side Southeastern Roofing & Construction installed the new roof in 2015.

In 2017, the shingles started to fall off. It’s continuing to happen to this day.

“In order to fix it, you have to tear the whole thing down and reinstall,” she said.

McAvoy states that the roofing company’s owner Michael Kappaz promised a full refund in 2018.

“He put it in writing,” said McAvoy.

“He says you guys deserve a refund.”

Fast forward 15 months, seniors say they are still waiting for a refund, so they called 8 On Your Side for help.

8 On Your Side Investigates got in touch with Mr. Kappaz.

Shortly thereafter, the seniors got a surprise.

“Is the $25,000 back in your account?” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“It’s in our account,” said Hay.

“I’m thrilled to death with Channel 8,” Mary Shrum said. “I love you.”

According to Kappaz, the delay was due to a miscommunication with the resident’s attorney.

Kappaz told 8 On Your Side he also needed to sell off a piece of property. He points out that his company has many satisfied customers.

Right now, the seniors are trying to find a new roofer to replace the shingles of their building.

Thus far, the lowest estimates are more than $40,000.

