St. Pete police searching for missing woman with dementia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

At about 5 p.m., Devora Annette Landers wandered away from the area of 30th Avenue North and 17th Street.

Landers is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 120 and 125 pounds. Her hair is in braids past her shoulders.

Landers was last seen carrying a black purse and wearing light jeans, a burgundy and gold striped blouse and black slides.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call St. Pete police at 893-7780.

