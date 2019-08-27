St. Pete police investigate shooting in Disston Heights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person was shot in the Disston Heights neighborhood of St. Petersburg early Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of 40th Avenue North around midnight.

Police said the victim arrived at St. Petersburg General Hospital in a private vehicle. They were then taken to Bayfront Health Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but have not determined a motive at this time.

