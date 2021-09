ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are searching for a missing woman who is said to be not from the area.

The SPPD tweeted Sunday morning that Alexis Auslander, 27, went missing after being seen in the area of 33rd Avenue and Montgomery Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a white romper.

Auslander is described as being five feet, six inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

“We are extremely worried for her safety,” the department said.

If you know where she is, call 727-893-7780.