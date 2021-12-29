St. Pete mayor-elect postpones events over omicron concerns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete mayor-elect Ken Welch has postponed two upcoming events due to concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

In a press release Wednesday, Welch announced the community reception planned for 1 p.m. at Williams Park had been postponed, and the Mayor and City Council Reception planned for Jan. 8 at the Dali Museum, will also be held at a later date.

“St. Petersburg has led through this pandemic with compassion, discipline and resilience. However, as we see COVID-19 cases spike throughout our community, we must continue to make the responsible choices that protect each other,” Welch said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will postpone these events till such time that we can safely celebrate together.”

Welch will become the city’s first Black mayor when he’s sworn in on Jan. 6. The inauguration will take place on the steps of City Hall around noon. Attendees who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and follow all CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss