St. Pete mayor-elect postpones events over omicron concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete mayor-elect Ken Welch has postponed two upcoming events due to concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

In a press release Wednesday, Welch announced the community reception planned for 1 p.m. at Williams Park had been postponed, and the Mayor and City Council Reception planned for Jan. 8 at the Dali Museum, will also be held at a later date.

“St. Petersburg has led through this pandemic with compassion, discipline and resilience. However, as we see COVID-19 cases spike throughout our community, we must continue to make the responsible choices that protect each other,” Welch said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will postpone these events till such time that we can safely celebrate together.”

Welch will become the city’s first Black mayor when he’s sworn in on Jan. 6. The inauguration will take place on the steps of City Hall around noon. Attendees who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and follow all CDC guidelines.