St. Pete man, teens arrested for having 36 pounds of marijuana after fleeing traffic stop, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man and several minors were arrested by deputies after they were found to have 36 pounds of marijuana following a crash, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit states that Eric Cleon Williams, 21, two minors, and another unidentified person fled a traffic stop in the Haines Road and 54th Avenue North Wednesday morning only to crash their vehicle.

After deputies arrested Williams and the teens, the deputies decided to conduct a search of the vehicle after smelling marijuana.

A probable cause search found two suitcases containing numerous bags of marijuana weighing around 36 pounds, according to the affidavit.

Williams was later arrested on another charge of possessing contraband in a county detention facility after deputies at the Pinellas County Jail found around a gram of marijuana on him.