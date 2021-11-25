St. Pete man, teens arrested for having 36 pounds of marijuana after fleeing traffic stop, deputies say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man and several minors were arrested by deputies after they were found to have 36 pounds of marijuana following a crash, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit states that Eric Cleon Williams, 21, two minors, and another unidentified person fled a traffic stop in the Haines Road and 54th Avenue North Wednesday morning only to crash their vehicle.

After deputies arrested Williams and the teens, the deputies decided to conduct a search of the vehicle after smelling marijuana.

A probable cause search found two suitcases containing numerous bags of marijuana weighing around 36 pounds, according to the affidavit.

Williams was later arrested on another charge of possessing contraband in a county detention facility after deputies at the Pinellas County Jail found around a gram of marijuana on him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss