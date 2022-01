ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday morning.

Police say at 6:40 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a house on 12th Avenue South.

Upon arrival, they found a male resident who was seriously injured by a gunshot, according to a department release. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment

Officers are still investigating what happened. According to police, a relative is being questioned.