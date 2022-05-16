TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man will be spending the rest of his life behind bars for going to Vietnam to sexually abuse children, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A DOJ release said Christopher Edwin Day, 52, traveled to Vietnam in 2015 and 2016 to have sex with minors.

Day would say he was an English teacher and lured some boys with promises of money and gifts, according to court documents. The DOJ said Day was introduced to other boys as their English teacher.

Eventually, the 52-year-old caught the attention of Homeland Security Investigations agents in Tampa and Ho Chi Minh City, who investigated him for his crimes.

Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.

He would later be sentenced to life in prison on Monday, May 16, 2022.