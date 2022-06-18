ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man died after being shot at a home Friday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the reported shooting at 6:24 p.m. on 15th Avenue South.

According to officers, Anthony Simmons and Marquell Deangelo Boyd got into a fight that escalated when Simmons shot the other man in a driveway.

Boyd was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police said they later found Simmons a few blocks away and arrested him on a second degree murder charge and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is still underway.