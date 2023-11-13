ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has found a suspect in a murder that took place at a local home earlier this month.

Police said on Nov. 5, relatives of Julius Moore, 74, found his body in a home on 19th Avenue South.

According to investigators, Moore was dead from a gunshot wound.

His roommate, 55-year-old Jimmy Lee Mathews, was later booked on Nov. 13 in the Hillsborough County Jail for second-degree murder, the department said.

Officers said Mathews will be moved to the Pinellas County Jail at a later time.