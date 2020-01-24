St. Pete man arrested for choking cat to death at Wawa

(Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) _ A man is accused of strangling a cat to death at a Wawa in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

Police said a witness saw Reo Samuel Bolzau carrying his father’s 2-year-old cat by her head from his home to the Wawa gas station on 5901 9th Avenue North around 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

The witness told police Bolzau had both of his hands around the cats neck and was choking it.

Then he threw its lifeless body at a trash can and walked away, according to an affidavit.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video and Bolzau confessed to killing the animal.

Bolzau, 21, was arrested for cruelty to animals and booked into the Pinellas County jail, where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

