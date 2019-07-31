St. Pete man arrested after clerk shot during robbery at Family Dollar store

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – After an hours-long manhunt, police have arrested a robbery suspect who is accused of shooting an employee at a dollar store in St. Petersburg.

St. Pete Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said an employee was shot during an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on 1701 4th Street South.

The employee was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

At about 6:53 a.m., Fernandez said the suspect, Terrian Javon Knight, 29, was in custody.

Knight is charged with armed robbery and attempted homicide.

A representative for Family Dollar released this statement to WFLA: