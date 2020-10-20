St. Pete hoping to put on a show for Rays fans eager to watch game 1 of World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Tampa Bay is buzzing as the Rays get ready to for game one against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night in Texas.

The Rays will be playing in Arlington, TX, but St. Petersburg is helping put together a watch party for the many of those unable to attend.

The Tampa Bay Rays World series watch party is happening at the newly built St. Pete Pier. The city has set up around 400 pods where groups of up to six people can come and watch the game outside.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at Spa Beach Park where the pier is located and seating is on a first come, first serve basis. It’s a good idea to come early, and you cannot bring outside alcohol.

This is the city’s way of trying to unite people, cheer on the Rays, and keep people safe. The folks over at Visit St. Pete/Clearwater say this is huge, positive exposure for the city.

“Visually, if you get the networks that we have fans cheering on their home team. I mean, the location is going to be stunning, so I think shows the exciting, destination community that we are,” said Steve Hayes with Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.

Despite having gone through a gauntlet of teams before to this point (Astros, Yankees, Blue Jays), the Rays are still considered the underdog.

These two teams don’t often play against each other, so there’s no telling what to expect. In fact they’ve only had 17 games between them.

The game is Tuesday night at 8.