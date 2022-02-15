St. Pete handyman accused of stealing over $18K from customer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man allegedly stole thousands from a customer and an employer in two different schemes, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit said that David Gillispie, 41, was painting a woman’s house when he got his hands on the client’s checkbook and credit card without her knowledge.

Deputies said that between on Oct. 16, 2021, and Nov. 18, 2021, Gillispie forged 25 checks and made 28 credit charges on the victim’s account. In total, he is accused of stealing $18,200.61.

Gillispie was spotted on surveillance video making the transaction with the forged checks. His name was also on the checks as the recipient of the stolen funds, according to the affidavit.

However, the sheriff’s office said this wasn’t the first time the handyman stole from customers.

In a second affidavit, the PCSO said that Gillispie illegally took payments from customers while he worked for Spray Gunner as a sales representative between October 2020 and May 2021.

According to deputies, the thefts were discovered when the business owner noticed a large decrease in revenue and noticed his customers had large credit balances.

The victim traced the balances to Gillispie’s work computer where the employer found a PayPal account that was still open on the workstation.

The affidavit said that the PayPal account was a mimic of the Spray Gunner official account but was used to send payments directly to Gillispie.

Investigator found that Gillispie used multiple accounts to receive these payments and give customers large credit balances.

Deputies said goods were sent to these customers with no payments being made to Spray Gunner.

In total, the business lost $14,539.74.

Deputies arrested Gillispie Friday and charged him with two counts of scheme to defraud (less then 20,000).