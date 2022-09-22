ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Pete man who has been on the run for more than two decades will be profiled on the crime show “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on Wednesday.

Jerold Dunning is wanted for alleged lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. The FBI said Dunning allegedly committed the crimes between 1996 to 1998. He was arrested Oct. 14, 1998 and released on bond ahead of his trial. He was scheduled to stand trial in June 199, but never showed up.

The FBI says he has ties in Florida and Tennessee, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

If he is alive today, he would be 62.

Dunning was said to be white, 5 feet 7 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. He has experience building boats and enjoys outdoor activities, according to the FBI.

The “In Pursuit” episode discussing Dunning’s disappearance is called “Evil Deception” and will air at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

Viewers with information on Dunning are asked to call or text 833-3-PURSUE.