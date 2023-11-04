ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A fisherman who went missing has been found dead the following day near Treasure Island, police said.

John Kotulick, 71, was reported missing at 9:46 a.m. on Saturday by his wife after he left to go fishing in his kayak and never returned.

Officers found his truck at the Jungle Prada launch, while the marine unit, the Coast Guard, and Pinellas County deputies searched the water.

Authorities found his kayak near a waterfront home on Treasure Island.

Kotulick’s body was found at 2 p.m. in the water near Treasure Island.

Police have not determined the cause of death, although they do not suspect foul play.