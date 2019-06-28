St. Pete father accused of severely injuring infant son

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg father is accused of doing the unthinkable.

Investigators are accusing him of severely injuring his own 2-month old son.

In Judge Pat Siracusa’s courtroom, 26-year-old Antoni Hayes appeared on a video monitor from the Pinellas County Jail.

“He is not capable of harming his children at all,” said his mother, Barbara Hayes. “He has a wonderful personality. He is wonderful with his boys.”

Prosecutors believe the Auto Zone employee injured the youngest of two boys at the Hayes’ home back on June 4.

Doctors examining his 2-month-old say they found a major injury, a spiral fracture of the baby’s right upper leg bone – his femur.

At Thursday’s hearing, his mother and wife tried to convince the judge to let him out on bond.

“I have known Antoni for four or five years. He is a wonderful husband. He’s good with my kids. I’ve never thought that he was violent at all. I don’t think that he would harm his kids at all” said his wife, Michelle Hayes.

At his home on 24th Avenue South in St. Petersburg, a woman could be heard from inside the house.

“Oh my god. It’s the news. Do not open the door,” she said.

8 On Your Side wanted to find out if his family had an explanation for the little boy’s injuries.

“Please leave our property,” said the woman from behind the closed door.



Back in court, Judge Siracusa laid out the rules if Hayes posts bond.

“You are to have no unsupervised contact with any children at any time under any set of circumstances,” he said.

Antoni Hayes is out of jail now. He cannot be with his 2-month old, at all. He can only be with his older son, the 2-year old, if supervised.

He’s facing a single charge of child abuse, aggravated battery with great bodily harm.