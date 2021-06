ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating an apparent murder suicide after a couple was found dead Monday morning.

At 8:40 a.m., officers were conducting a welfare check on 40th Avenue North when they found Ronald Arthur White, 58, and his wife Bobette Marcella White dead.

Police say Ronald shot Bobette and then shot himself. However, the investigation is still ongoing.