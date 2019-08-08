St. Pete compost program makes waste useful

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanks to a new program in St. Pete, we’re saving the planet one kitchen at a time.

A fresh composting program puts our trash to good use and helps us clean up our city the right way.

Kitchen and yard waste make up about 30 percent of what is thrown away.

Composting helps divert these materials from landfills to deliver nutrients back into the soil.

Composting is the natural process of recycling organic material, like kitchen and yard waste, which breaks down to form a usable, nutrient-rich fertilizer.

Residents in single-family homes can sign up the free program and minimize their environmental impact by turning kitchen and yard waste into usable, nutrient-rich fertilizer.

Participants in the composting program will receive a composting bin from the City to use in their backyard.

There is no collection service, but you’ll reap the not-so-stinky benefits of nutrient-rich compost by spreading it on their lawn or garden.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the St. Petersburg Compost Program.