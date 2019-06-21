St. Pete celebrates Pride with events throughout the weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A large celebration is underway in St. Pete this weekend.

Pride is taking over the waterfront and the Grand Central neighborhood.

The event, which turns 17 this year, is expected to draw more than 200,000 people to the area.

“Community here is very welcoming from the mayor all the way down. And we just appreciate that so much,” said Patsy Kyzer.

“The mood shift has been over the last, actually 10 years I would say,” said Mark Kizzer.

Pride kicked off Friday night with a free concert. A number of exciting events will follow, including the St. Pete Pride parade steps off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The parade starts on Bayshore Drive near the Vinoy and ends at the airport.

And while rain should not be a problem, the non-relenting the heat could be.

“We’re lucky. We’re right on the water. We usually have a very good breeze but plan accordingly. Bring water. Hydrate. If you stop sweating, that means you’re in trouble so make sure that you drink plenty of water when you come down,” said St. Pete Pride President Chrys Bundy.

For a full list of Pride events, click here.

TRENDING STORIES

Florida father wears ‘short shorts’ to teach daughter dress code lesson

VIDEO: Baby flung from car seat as man attacked mom

VIDEO: Man bursts through airport checkpoint, attacks TSA agents

Tampa, St. Pete ranked among cities with highest infidelity rates

Father and ‘talking’ baby return in adorable Denny’s commercial

Venice named 2nd best Florida city to live in