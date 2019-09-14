St. Pete becomes safe haven for Hurricane Dorian survivors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg has become a safe haven for those who escaped the wrath of Hurricane Dorian. This is home away from home for Sean Albury, and his friend Ed Mcglockton.

When Sean’s home became hell he says he had no choice, but to get out.

“We pulled this thing off together and made it here alive,” Albury said.

The two Marsh Harbour natives pulled off a narrow escape from the Bahamas earlier this week and now are settling into their friend Les’ house, in St. Petersburg.

It was one of the few left standing after Dorian’s decimation and it soon became a shelter for dozens of others, bodies of those who didn’t make it scattered across his yard.

“What we had to do to survive it wasn’t easy,” Albury said.

Sean says he saved multiple lives but with dwindling resources, he knew he couldn’t stay. Ultimately unable to convince his mom to come with him to safety.

“She said she didn’t want to leave because she had her dogs and she was not going, she’ll die there before she leaves,” Albury said.

Dorian didn’t just batter Sean’s island, it battered his heart and soul.

“It’s like a nightmare and I’m just trying to catch myself,” Albury said.

Both have a long road to recovery ahead.

Sean hopes to be here for about six weeks recover physically and emotionally and then head back home to start rebuilding his island.