St. John’s Episcopal Parish Day School to triple in size

St. John's Episcopal Parish Day School has big renovation plans, including tripling in size.

 The expansion will  redevelop the 200 block of W. Platt Street, including the Four Green Fields property.

Plans include three new classroom buildings, more green space for kids to play outside, a multi-purpose auditorium and a four-story parking garage. Those involved in the planning also want the school to be more welcoming and secure.

Tampa City Council still has to approve the rezoning plans. Once that happens, construction should start in Fall 2020.

