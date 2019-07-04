Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 150 people for new Riverview store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sprouts Farmers Market announced Wednesday their new store in Riverview, Florida, will finish construction soon and the only thing left they need is employees.
The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at Summerfield Crossing and Highway 301. It will open Sept. 25 at 7 a.m.
The Riverview Sprouts location is looking to hire 150 full- and part-time employees.
Here is a list of employee opportunities at the new location:
- Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy Clerks
- Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator
For more information on the career opportunities, visit Sprouts website.