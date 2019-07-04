Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 150 people for new Riverview store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sprouts Farmers Market announced Wednesday their new store in Riverview, Florida, will finish construction soon and the only thing left they need is employees.

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at Summerfield Crossing and Highway 301. It will open Sept. 25 at 7 a.m.

The Riverview Sprouts location is looking to hire 150 full- and part-time employees.

Here is a list of employee opportunities at the new location:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

For more information on the career opportunities, visit Sprouts website.