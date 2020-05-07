Spring Hill woman has waited weeks for CARES Act unemployment benefits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lynn Connolly has gotten the run-around.

“I’ve called the federal department of labor who referred me back to unemployment. I’ve called unemployment. They said they can’t, they don’t have any access to any information because it’s not in that unemployment program, it’s on a federal program. I’ve called the governor’s office. They told me to call unemployment,” she explained.

All that, and still no answers, so the Spring Hill woman turned to 8 On Your Side.

Connolly explained that she gets $190 a week in Florida unemployment benefits, but desparately needs the $600 a week offered through the federal CARES Act.

She was supposed to begin a customer service job recently, but lost it before she started it. Her auto insurance is due soon, and she said they can’t pay for it.

“I’m in dire need of it. I’m stressing here and I just can’t get any answers,” she said.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for answers.

A spokeswoman responded:

Thank you for reaching out to the Department of Economic Opportunity. DEO is committed to ensuring all Floridians receive the benefits they are owed. We have done everything we can to get payments out as quickly as possible, and some individuals received their state and federal benefits on different days. Over the next few weeks, individuals should begin to see their benefits coming together.

Connolly hopes to get some help soon.

“It’s very frustrating because I’m on the phone every day, all day,” she said.