Food and Lifestyle Influencer, Shanisty Ireland joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with easy to make and healthy strawberry salad.

Barney Butter’s Almond Butter Strawberry Salad Ingredients:

– 1/2 medium avocado

– 1/2 cup sliced strawberries

– 1 tablespoon toasted flaked almonds

– 1 kiwi sliced

– 1 1/2 cups organic spinach



– 2 tablespoon Barney Butter Smooth Almond Butter

– 3-4 tablespoons almond milk



Directions:

1. Whisk together almond butter and almond milk until you have a thick creamy smooth dressing.

2. Arrange spinach, strawberries, kiwi, almonds, and avocado on a plate or in a bowl. Drizzle over dressing and dig in!

3. Enjoy!





Barney Butter’s Chicken with Almond Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

– 12 oz. whole wheat linguine

– 1 lb. of grilled chicken breast

– 2 cups fresh cilantro leaves

– 1-2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

– 2 cloves garlic

– 1/2 cup Barney Butter Smooth Almond Butter

– Juice and zest of 1 lime

– 3 oz. goat cheese

– 1/3 cup olive oil, more for a thinner sauce

– Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

– Grated cheese of your choice



1. Cook pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water according to package directions.

2. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine cilantro, peppers, garlic, Barney Butter, lime juice and zest, and goat cheese. Puree ingredients and, with the machine running, add olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Drain pasta and place in a large bowl. Combine pasta, chicken, and almond butter sauce. Toss to coat. Serve warm.

4. Enjoy!





