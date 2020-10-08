Spontaneous

Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up…and blowing up! When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

Rob Huebel and Piper Perabo star as Mara’s confused and worried parents in this satirical comedy based on the young adult novel of the same name. The film will be available for Premium Video-On-Demand and for Digital purchase October 6 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Actor, writer, and comedian Rob Huebel trained in improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade. He is known for his role as Dr. Owen Maestro on Adult Swim’s Emmy Award-winning series Childrens Hospital, for which he earned an Emmy nomination. He can currently be seen in the spinoff series, Medical Police, on Netflix. He starred as Len Novak in Transparent, and is a regular on FOX’s hit animated series, Bob’s Burgers. He most recently starred in HBO’s critically acclaimed limited series I Know This Much Is Trueopposite Emmy-winner Mark Ruffalo.

Among his many other film and TV credits are KeanuHow To Be a Latin Lover,the reboot of Baywatch, The House, Fun Mom Dinner, The Descendants, What To Expect When You’re Expecting, and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

