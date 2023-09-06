TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Want to travel on a budget? Good news — Spirit Airlines is adding new nonstop routes from Tampa International Airport to four cities this fall.

Starting Oct. 5, the ultra-low-cost carrier will begin daily nonstop service to Charlotte, North Carolina. Starting Nov. 15, Spirit will also offer four flights per week to Norfolk, Richmond, and Charleston, South Carolina as seasonal routes.

“Our friends at Spirit recently celebrated their 30th anniversary at TPA with us, and we’re thrilled to see this ultra-low-cost carrier now adding so many great destinations,” Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. “We look forward to their continued growth and success here in Tampa Bay, as we know these new and resuming routes will be popular with our travelers.”

The occasion will mark the first time Spirit has flown nonstop between TPA and those four cities.

Once all routes from TPA are in operation, Spirit will become the airline with the second-highest number of nonstop destinations to and from Tampa after Southwest Airlines, which is scheduled to fly to 38 airports in November.

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Boston, MA (BOS) October 5 Daily Charlotte, NC (CLT)* October 5 Daily Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) October 5 Daily Indianapolis, IN (IND) October 5 Daily Charleston, SC (CHS)* November 15 4x/week Columbus, OH (CMH) November 15 4x/week Houston, TX (IAH) November 15 Daily Norfolk, VA (ORF)* November 15 4x/week Philadelphia, PA (PHL) November 15 Daily Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) November 15 Daily Richmond, VA (RIC)* November 15 4x/week (*new route) Spirit Airlines

“Our Tampa guests have embraced Spirit’s low-fare, high-value service over the last three decades, allowing us to grow and bring More Go to incredible destinations, including these four new flights and other resuming routes,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “It also makes it easier for our guests across the network to visit the heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast and enjoy its culture and popular attractions.”