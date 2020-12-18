Citrus Park Mall reopened after brief evacuation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the Citrus Park Mall Friday due to a “police investigation.” It has since been reopened to the public.

The sheriff’s office posted the alert just after noon, indicating they would provide further updates as they learn more.

After a search of the mall roughly an hour later, the sheriff’s office said nothing suspicious was located. It was reopened to the public shortly after, as you can see in the video above.

The Citrus Park Mall is located at the corner of Citrus Park Drive and Sheldon Road in Tampa, across from Big Cat Rescue.

