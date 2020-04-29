Spearfish Grille hopes tourism booms in Siesta Key this summer to help business

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Since beaches opened in Sarasota County, businesses are seeing an uptick in foot traffic.

One local restaurant is doing things a little differently to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Years ago, two families who had a love for boating and fishing came together to create Spearfish Grille.

The local mom and pop shop uses all biodegradable materials so you can take a bite of the ocean anywhere.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, spearfish grille has been doing to-go orders delivered to you by waterway or roadway.

Owners told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it has been tough to stay open during this time but hopes tourism will pick up later this summer because August is typically the busiest month.

You can pop in to Spearfish Grille by boat or car to get some fresh fish down in the South Village of Siesta Key.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Spearfish Grille.