TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sparkman Wharf had to delay their opening Wednesday morning due to a gas line break at Channelside Drive and the corner near the Florida Aquarium.

According to Sparkman Wharf’s Twitter page, crews were working on the line break around 10:48 a.m.

Sparkman Wharf will have a delayed opening today due to a gas line break at Channelside Drive and the corner The Florida Aquarium. Stay tuned for more updates. — sparkmanwharf (@sparkmanwharf) July 17, 2019

Within 20 minutes, crews were able to repair the line. Sparkman Wharf opened for business around 11:10 a.m.

Sparkman Wharf is now open for business! Thank you for your patience! 🙌 — sparkmanwharf (@sparkmanwharf) July 17, 2019

No other information has been released at this time.