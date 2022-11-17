TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – I don’t think Christmas carolers intended on SPAM releasing its own version of the holiday treat when they sang “now bring us some figgy pudding,” but here we are.

That’s right. SPAM released its own figgy pudding on Tuesday – but only for a limited time.

Typically, the pudding consists of just six ingredients: pork, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite. However, SPAM’s version added cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and cloves to the canned meat blend, along with fig and orange flavors.

SPAM said that the pudding “brings a blend of warm spices and seasonal ingredients that will be the star in many wintertime recipe favorites. With notes of cinnamon and nutmeg combined with fig and orange flavors, you’ll taste true holiday comfort that will have you caroling all season long.”

The classic holiday pudding is only available for purchase online at SPAM, Amazon, or Walmart while supplies last.