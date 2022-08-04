TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) for South Korea’s first lunar mission.

THE KPLO will orbit the Moon for one year, carrying an array of South Korean experiments and one U.S. built instrument, NASA said.

NASA said the objectives of the mission are “to develop indigenous lunar exploration technologies, demonstrate a “space internet”, and conduct scientific investigations of the lunar environment, topography, and resources, as well as identify potential landing sites for future missions.”

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base at 7:08 p.m.

SpaceX said that weather is 80% favorable for the launch.

If the rocket doesn’t lift off, there is a backup launch opportunity set for Friday at 7 p.m., SpaceX said.

News Channel 8 will livestream the launch on WFLA NOW and on WFLA.com.

This will market the second launch of the day at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket blasted off early Thursday.

The rocket is carrying the ballistic missile warning satellite, SBIRS GEO-6.