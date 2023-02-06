TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting Monday evening to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The private space company said the rocket will launch the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 5:32 p.m. ET.

After liftoff and stage separation, the first stage will land on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster supporting the mission previously supported SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, and three Starlink missions.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.