TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Southeastern Guide Dogs has launched an on-campus experience to take guests on a journey beyond sight with a new virtual reality park.

The new experience, called “Unseen Worlds,” is a hands-on, blindfolded walk with a trained guide dog and includes an up-close encounter with a guide dog puppy.

Unseen Worlds will immerse those who participate into the world of being blind, through the use of sounds, scents and textures.

Guests will hear from a Southeastern Guide Dog graduate with vision loss and gain a better understanding of how guide dogs provide freedom and independence, according to a press release.

Attendance is limited to six guests per event and takes place at Southeastern Guide Dog’s campus, located at 4210 77th St. E, Palmetto.

The program is $49 for 90 minutes and directly supports Southeastern Guide Dog’s mission.

Dates begin after Oct. 6, a sold out opening, and tickets are available online.