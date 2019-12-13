Southbound traffic jammed on I-75 after oversize load hits overpass

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Traffic heading south on I-75 in Ruskin is moving slow Friday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a driver with an oversize load hit the 19th Avenue overpass on I-75.

Only the inside southbound lane is open, which is causing a major traffic backup.

It’s not clear at this point if anyone was injured. Crews are at the scene inspecting and repairing the overpass.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss