Southbound traffic jammed on I-75 after oversize load hits overpass

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Traffic heading south on I-75 in Ruskin is moving slow Friday afternoon.
According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a driver with an oversize load hit the 19th Avenue overpass on I-75.
Only the inside southbound lane is open, which is causing a major traffic backup.
It’s not clear at this point if anyone was injured. Crews are at the scene inspecting and repairing the overpass.
