Southbound traffic jammed on I-75 after oversize load hits overpass

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Traffic heading south on I-75 in Ruskin is moving slow Friday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a driver with an oversize load hit the 19th Avenue overpass on I-75.

Hillsborough: Crews continue to inspect and repair the 19th Avenue NE overpass of I-75 in Ruskin after a driver with an oversize load collided with the structure. The southbound inside lane is open. pic.twitter.com/rzOTNITUka — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) December 13, 2019

Only the inside southbound lane is open, which is causing a major traffic backup.

It’s not clear at this point if anyone was injured. Crews are at the scene inspecting and repairing the overpass.

