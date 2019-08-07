South Tampa softball team rallies to win Little League World Series

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “We are the best in the world,” said Lauren Callahan, a player on the South Tampa All-Stars softball team.

The team advanced to the Junior League World Series Championship in Kirkland, Washington and managed to win it in the final inning.

“We were trailing by four runs,” said Matthew Campo, who is one of the coaches. “So again, we have a deficit and, same thing, they did not want to give up. They were not going to accept it and it was really great to see that in them. They came out to get the job done and they did.”

8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley asked Lindsey Chadwick, a pitcher and an infielder on the team, to describe how she reacted to the win.

“I barely had any words,” admitted Chadwick. “It was amazing. It was a great feeling”

All of us at News Channel 8 want to send a big congratulations to the South Tampa All-Stars!