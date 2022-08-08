TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – South Tampa Farm is closed to the public as of Monday.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

“We are proud of what we have been able to do to honor our father Mr. Lambert. However we cannot continue because of changes in familial circumstances,” the Facebook post states, noting the property is not for sale.

In February of 2021, owner Marion Lambert was found dead at the farm, according to police. He was injured by a bull on the farm. He died at the age of 73.

The Facebook post said the farm will not longer be hosting field trips, parties, or private/self-guided tours, but services like the Airbnd and welding will be available soon. Honey will be on sale online, with a link to be posted soon.

“We would like to thank you all so much for your support. Some of you have become good friends and customers that we will forever remember and cherish in our hearts for helping make our time here at the farm possible,” the post said.

It also provided links to where products like raw milk, chicken and beef, soaps and more can be found.