MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A is known for fast lines and being closed on Sunday, but one south Florida chain is getting recognized for its new workweek.

According to a recent report, Chick-fil-A located in Miami is testing out a three-day workweek for its employees. Justin Lindsey, the operator for the Miami location told QSR Magazine that he began a new system where employees worked in two different “pods.”

The pods would allow employees to condense their week-long schedules into three-day blocks of 13 to 14-hour shifts. Lindsey told QSR Magazine that the system he started back in February has seen 100 percent retention at the management level since.

Lindsey said the store has collected more than 420 applicants from a job opening. He told QSR that the whole reason he created the pods after his employees joked about being exhausted and he realized they were working a lot.

“I realized, I’m asking a ton of these folks. They’re literally working 70 hours a week, week in and week out,” he told them.

Not only have the store’s employees been benefiting from the new changes, but the store has also seen improvements. The pods compete against one another in things like inspections and services times. Lindsey told the magazine that they’ve been “literally perfect” in every food safety inspection.

Creating the pods hasn’t only seen a positive reaction from employees, but a positive jump in sales as well. According to the magazine, the Chick-fil-A that Lindsey took over in mid-June of last year is expected to produce $17 million in sales this year.

“I’m truly, from the bottom of my heart, I’m doing this because I think it’s the right thing to do for you and for your families and for your school and for whatever that might be,” Lindsey told QSR.

Although not all employees at the store opted in for the three-day workweek, he said that as long as you give the employees options and choices to allow them to do what they want, it can be powerful and drive your business and employees to success.